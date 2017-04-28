FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after Q1 data
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
April 28, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after Q1 data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations added to their earlier rise on Friday as solid increases in prices and employment costs in the first quarter offset the weakest quarterly economic growth in three years.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.94 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

