U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after Q1 data

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations added to their earlier rise on Friday as solid increases in prices and employment costs in the first quarter offset the weakest quarterly economic growth in three years.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.94 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Thursday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)