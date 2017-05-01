FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after U.S. PCE data
May 1, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold losses after U.S. PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier decline on Monday as the core rate on personal consumption expenditure, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, dipped 0.1 percent as expected in March.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.93 percent, over 1 basis point from late on Friday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

