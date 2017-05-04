FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates turn higher in bond selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned higher on Thursday as encouraging data on trade and jobless claims intensified a selloff in the Treasuries market, pushing benchmark yields to session highs.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.88 percent, up 0.45 basis point from Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. .

Reporting by Richard Leong

