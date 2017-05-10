FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold earlier levels after price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier levels on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.86 percent, little changed from late Tuesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

