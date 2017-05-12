FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as April CPI disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned lower on Friday, erasing earlier gains as a government gauge in consumer prices in April rose less than analysts' forecast, raising concerns when domestic inflation would reach the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.89 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

