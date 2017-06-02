U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall further after May jobs data

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell further on Friday as a weaker-than-expected May U.S. payrolls report raised doubts whether domestic wage growth would accelerate to push inflation toward the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.

At 9:13 a.m. (1313 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.82 percent, down 1.7 basis points from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)