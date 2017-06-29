NEW YORK, June 29 The U.S. bond market's gauges
on inflation expectations reached two-week peaks on Thursday in
line with oil prices which also hit two-week highs on data that
showed U.S. crude output posting its steepest weekly drop since
July 2016.
At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven
rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was
1.77 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier
Thursday, it hit 1.78 percent, which was the highest since June
13, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)