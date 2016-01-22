FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil
January 22, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations rose on Friday as oil futures jumped for a second session, reducing bets on pressure that falling energy prices would have on the U.S. economy.

The yield premiums on regular Treasury bonds over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS inflation breakeven rates, had fallen sharply since the beginning of the year with tumbling oil prices.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 3 basis points at 1.33 percentage points. It hit 1.32 points earlier this week, which was the lowest level since April 2009.

U.S. crude futures rose more than 5 percent to $31.16 a barrel in early U.S. trading. They touched a 12-year low of $26.19 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

