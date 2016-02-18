FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold near 1-1/2 week highs
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold near 1-1/2 week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations edged higher on Thursday near their strongest levels in 1-1/2 weeks as oil prices added to this week’s gains on positive developments on a possible plan to freeze output.

Private data that showed an unexpected drop in domestic crude inventories in the latest week.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, had shrunken in response to a steep drop in oil prices due to a supply glut and worries about weakening demand from China.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.06 percentage point, up 0.35 basis point from late on Wednesday, while the 10-year breakeven rate was 1.30 points, up 0.30 basis point from Wednesday’s close, according to Tradeweb data.

U.S. oil futures rose nearly 3 percent at $31.52 a barrel. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
