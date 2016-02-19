FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise after CPI data
February 19, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise after CPI data

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations rose on Friday, erasing earlier losses, after data suggested underlying inflation picked up in January despite steep drop in oil and other commodity prices.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3 percent last month, faster than the 0.2 percent increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

The CPI core rate was the biggest gain since August 2011 and followed a 0.2 percent rise in December.

The overall CPI was unchanged in January after slipping 0.1 percent in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percent fall.

The yield premium on regular 10-year U.S. Treasuries over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, grew over 2 basis points to 1.29 percentage points. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
