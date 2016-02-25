U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hover near 3-1/2 week highs

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on traders’ inflation expectations rose early Thursday, hovering near 3-1/2 week highs, despite weaker oil prices due to renewed worries about oversupply in a slowing global economy.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, have risen from their lowest levels since early 2009 in recent days with a rebound in oil prices.

There has been a proposal to freeze output from major oil producers, but there has been no immediate action on it.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.18 percentage point, up 0.85 basis point from late on Wednesday, while the 10-year breakeven rate was 1.37 points, up 0.70 basis point from Wednesday’s close, according to Tradeweb data.

U.S. crude futures were down 1 percent at $31.78 a barrel. (Reporting by Richard Leong)