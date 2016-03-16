FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates climb after consumer price data
March 16, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates climb after consumer price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook rose on Wednesday as an unexpectedly strong increase in domestic core consumer prices revived bets that underlying inflation is strengthening towards the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3 percent, bringing its year-over-year increase to 2.3 percent which was the largest gain since May 2012.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, were also supported by higher oil prices.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.43 percent, up nearly 5 basis points from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate rose over 3 basis points to 1.55 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

