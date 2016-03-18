U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with oil prices

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook rose on Friday with the 10-year price outlook hovering at its highest levels this year as a result of higher oil prices.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, have also been growing on signs that domestic core inflation is accelerating.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.51 percent, up over 2 basis points from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. On Friday, it hit 1.52 percent which was last seen in July.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 2 basis points at 1.61 percent after touching 1.63 percent on Thursday, which was its highest since late November.

U.S. oil futures rose above $41 a barrel to their strongest levels since early December due to hopes of a production freeze by major exporters, stronger seasonal demand and a weaker dollar. (Reporting by Richard Leong)