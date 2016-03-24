FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to 1-week lows
#Market News
March 24, 2016

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to 1-week lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation expectations fell its lowest in a week on Thursday as oil futures retreated on a stronger dollar and record U.S. crude inventories.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, declined for a third day after hitting their highest levels of the year on Monday amid signs of domestic price growth accelerating.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.43 percent, down 3 basis points from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. It closed at 1.53 percent on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 2 basis points lower at 1.57 percent. It ended at 1.65 percent on Monday.

U.S. oil futures shed nearly 3 percent at $38.67 a barrel in early Thursday trading following data that showed an increase of 9.4 million barrels in domestic crude stockpile in the latest week to another record higher.

A stronger greenback makes oil, priced in dollar, more expensive to those holding other currencies.

The dollar index reached a one-week high earlier Thursday before paring its initial gains. It was last up 0.15 percent at 96.186. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
