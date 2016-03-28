FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold earlier gains
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold earlier gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook held their earlier gains on Monday as traders shrugged off data that showed slower domestic price growth in February, supporting a view that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates gradually.

The U.S. Commerce Department said its price index on core personal consumption expenditure, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, grew 0.1 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent gain in January.

The core PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

The small increase brought the core PCE rate’s year-over-year rise to 1.7 percent, which is below the Fed’s 2 percent goal.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, rose early Monday with higher oil futures. TIPS breakeven rates hit one-week lows on Thursday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.44 percent, up almost 1 basis point from late Thursday, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was steady at 1.58 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.