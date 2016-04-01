FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim losses after wage data
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim losses after wage data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations pared earlier losses on Friday as a stronger-than-forecast March reading on wages supported the view of domestic inflation accelerating.

The Labor Department said on Friday average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent in March, more than the 0.2 percent increase projected by analysts polled by Reuters. In February, this wage gauge fell 0.1 percent.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, fell earlier Friday due to weaker oil futures.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.51 percent, down 0.80 basis point from late Thursday, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.63 percent, 0.55 basis point lower than Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.