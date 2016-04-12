FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakevens hold gains after import prices data
April 12, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. TIPS breakevens hold gains after import prices data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Tuesday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in import prices in March supported the view domestic inflation remains tame.

The Labor Department said import prices gained 0.2 percent last month after a downwardly adjusted 0.4 percent decline in February. It was the first time since June that import prices rose and the largest increase since May.

The March increase in import prices, however, was less than the median forecast for a 1.0 percent gain among economists polled by Reuters.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.44 percent, up 0.10 basis point from late Monday, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.58 percent, 0.65 basis point higher than Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

