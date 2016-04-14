U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall after March CPI data

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations fell on Thursday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic consumer prices in March pared bets inflation is accelerating despite some stabilization in energy costs.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index gained 0.1 percent last month, falling short of an expected 0.2 percent increase among economists polled by Reuters.

CPI, which is the government’s broadest inflation barometer, is the benchmark against which Treasury Inflation Protected Securities adjust their principal and interest payments.

The yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors’ inflation outlook.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.42 percent after hitting its lowest level in nearly four weeks. It was down more than 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year breakeven rate was last 1.55 percent, off nearly 2 basis points on the day. It touched its lowest level in almost two weeks shortly after the March CPI data.