U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise despite lower oil prices
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 20, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise despite lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations rose on Wednesday to their highest levels in about 2-1/2 weeks even as oil futures fell on renewed worries about a global supply glut.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors’ inflation outlook. The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.47 percent, up 0.5 basis point from Tuesday’s close, while the 10-year breakeven rate edged up almost 0.5 basis point to 1.62 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
