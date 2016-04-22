FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with oil prices
April 22, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations rose on Friday as oil futures were on track for a third weeks of gains amid reduced pessimism over a global glut.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors’ inflation outlook.

The 10-year breakeven rate rose 1 basis point to 1.65 percent, closing in on its highest level since August, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

