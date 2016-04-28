FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate hits highest since August
April 28, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate hits highest since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation outlook in 10 years rose on Thursday to its strongest level since early August due to higher oil prices and data that showed faster than forecast domestic price growth in the first quarter.

The yield differences between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors’ 10-year inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate increased more than 3 basis points to 1.72 percent, the highest since August 3, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

