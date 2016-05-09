U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold steady with energy prices

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook stayed firm on Monday as domestic energy futures were supported by supply concerns due to a raging wildfire that has slashed Canada’s oil production by over a third.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors’ inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate edged up marginally from Friday at 1.62 percent, hovering at its lowest level in three weeks, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)