U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate hits highest since June

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations in a decade rose on Friday, hitting its highest levels since June on a pickup in oil prices and perception of ongoing policy support from major central banks.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.57 percent, more than 1 basis point wider than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

This was the widest intraday level since early June.

U.S. oil futures reached a two-week high earlier Friday following a Reuters report that Saudi Arabia could trim its oil output if Iran limits its production this year.

U.S. crude futures had turned lower from their earlier peak. They were last down 0.4 percent at $46.13 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan said it made policy changes on Wednesday in an effort to thwart deflation and help domestic banks, as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled it would raise even more slowly than previously expected. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)