5 months ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare fall after PPI
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare fall after PPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations trimmed their earlier decline on Tuesday as data showed producer prices rose more than forecast in February, supporting the view of faster domestic inflation.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.01 percent, down 0.7 basis point from Monday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

