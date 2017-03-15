FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after CPI data
March 15, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held their earlier gains on Wednesday as domestic consumer prices came within analyst forecasts in February, reinforcing the view inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.00 percent, up 1 basis point from Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

