5 months ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to session lows
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell to session lows on Friday as the University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment said U.S. consumer inflation declined in early March, reviving some concerns about price growth reaching the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.02 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

