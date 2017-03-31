U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stay lower after Feb PCE data

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held at lower levels on Friday as a government measure on domestic inflation grew in line with analyst expectations in February, suggesting prices are growing at a modest pace.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.96 percent, down almost 1 basis point from Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)