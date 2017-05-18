U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to November lows

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday fell to their lowest levels since November as more traders exited earlier bets on a pickup in price growth and ahead of an $11 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, decreased to 1.78 percent, the lowest since Nov. 10 and down over 1 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)