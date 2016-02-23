FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare gains
February 23, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations retreated after earlier gains on Tuesday as losses in oil futures accelerated following recent gains on a potential output freeze among major producers.

Oil futures hit 12-year lows earlier this month and raised doubts among investors on whether domestic price growth would achieve the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal.

The yield premiums on regular U.S. Treasuries over Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, known as inflation breakeven rates, earlier Tuesday touched their highest levels in over two weeks on a rebound in oil prices.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.12 percentage point, up 0.20 basis point from late on Monday, while the 10-year breakeven rate was 1.32 points, up 0.40 basis point from Monday’s close, according to Tradeweb data.

U.S. oil futures fell over 4 percent at $31.99 a barrel. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

