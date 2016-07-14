U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit post-Brexit highs

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation expectations rose on Thursday to its highest levels since Britain’s vote to leave the European Union three weeks ago after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. producer prices in June.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities grew to 1.51 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)