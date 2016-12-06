TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold at higher levels after trade data

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries held at higher levels early Tuesday as data showed the trade deficit grew to $42.6 billion in October versus a revised $36.2 billion in September and the $41.8 billion forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.394 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Monday and little changed from the levels prior to the release of the October trade data, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)