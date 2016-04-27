TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after trade data

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices held their initial gains on Wednesday with benchmark yields retreating from near five-week highs following advance data on traded goods in March, which supported the view of sluggish economic growth in the first quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.904 percent, down 2.5 basis points from the prior session. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield reached 1.941 percent, which was its highest since March 23, according to Reuters data.