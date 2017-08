NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields clung to their modest rise on Tuesday as data showed the U.S. trade deficit grew in January to its widest monthly level in nearly five years, matching analyst forecast.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up nearly 2 basis points at 2.511 percent, while two-year yield edged up 1 basis point at 1.322 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)