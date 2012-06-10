UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury bond futures tumble on Spain relief

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond futures tumbled on Sunday as trade opened in the wake of Spain’s deal to get aid for its troubled banks.

The 30-year T-bond future opened down 1-15/32 at 147-24/32. The 10-year T-note future was also down sharply. Investors often seek safety in U.S. government bonds in times of trouble and sell them when conditions improve.

U.S. stock index futures rallied in relief over euro zone finance ministers’ agreement to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to help its battered banks.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the reaction will be only short-term, given that the European debt crisis has dogged financial markets for more than two years. Investors are likely to become cautious ahead of Greek elections on June 17.

“I think it is unlikely to last,” said William Larkin, fixed-income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

“In the Greek elections, what happens if they overwhelmingly vote against austerity? That’s a possibility and then we have the problem all over again.”

Investors took fright in May -- and sought safety in U.S. government bonds -- as the euro zone debt crisis worsened in the wake of Greek elections that produced a hung parliament.

In the first Greek poll, a large number of voters supported parties opposed to the country’s international bailout, which includes austerity measures. The re-run of Greek elections on June 17 could decide whether the country stays in the euro zone.

Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday that a Greek exit from the euro could pose a threat to the currency’s existence.