TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses as Turkish military says it seizes power

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices trimmed losses in late U.S. trading on Friday as the Turkish military said it had taken power in the country, kindling safe-haven demand for low-risk assets on worries about a large shift in power in the Middle East.

The late flurry of bids reduced the market's losses on the week. Treasury yields reached their three-week highs earlier on Friday due to on upbeat domestic economic data and reduced worries about global economic growth.

"It's a bit of retracement with this news (on Turkey)," Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York, said of the emergence of bond buying.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 8/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.558 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 10-year note was down as much as 20/32 in price with a yield of 1.601 percent in earlier trading on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)