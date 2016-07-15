FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses as Turkish military says it seizes power
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 15, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses as Turkish military says it seizes power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, quote)

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices trimmed losses in late U.S. trading on Friday as the Turkish military said it had taken power in the country, kindling safe-haven demand for low-risk assets on worries about a large shift in power in the Middle East.

The late flurry of bids reduced the market's losses on the week. Treasury yields reached their three-week highs earlier on Friday due to on upbeat domestic economic data and reduced worries about global economic growth.

"It's a bit of retracement with this news (on Turkey)," Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York, said of the emergence of bond buying.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 8/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.558 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 10-year note was down as much as 20/32 in price with a yield of 1.601 percent in earlier trading on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.