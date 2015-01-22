FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to sell fewest 2-year notes in nearly 7 years
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to sell fewest 2-year notes in nearly 7 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will, as expected, sell $26 billion in two-year notes next Tuesday, which will be the smallest offering of this maturity since February 2008.

The U.S. government’s finance arm has reduced the auction sizes of two- and three-year notes for three straight months due to reduced short-term borrowing needs.

After the two-year note sale, the Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year debt on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year securities on Thursday.

On the open market, the yield on two-year Treasuries last traded at 0.511 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.