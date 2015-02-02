FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to sell the most 1-month bills in seven weeks
February 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to sell the most 1-month bills in seven weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $40 billion in four-week or one-month bills on Tuesday, which will be the largest offering of this debt maturity in seven weeks.

The U.S. government’s finance arm has sold $30 billion of one-month T-bills for the past six weeks.

On the comparable week a year earlier, it offered $8 billion in one-month T-bills which were sold at an interest rate of 0.13 percent.

In the “when-issued” market, traders expected the upcoming T-bill issue to sell at an interest rate of 0.02 percent .

Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
