NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices held on to earlier gains Thursday as data on domestic jobless claims and business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region suggested further economic growth, though not at a quick enough pace for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 3/32 in price for a yield of 1.549 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)