2 hours ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold near session lows after U.S. data
July 20, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold near session lows after U.S. data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held close to their session lows on Thursday, as jobless claims hitting a near five-month trough last week were offset by a regional business gauge from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve falling to an eight-month low.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.261 percent, down 0.6 basis point from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield was 2.838 percent, down 0.7 basis point from Wednesday's close, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

