TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices shave gains after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices briefly trimmed their earlier gains on Thursday as data showed initial filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to a two-month low last week, supporting the view of steady job growth.

The U.S. 30-year bond's price gain was 31/32 shortly after the release of the latest jobless claims data before rebounding to 1-4/32. The 30-year yield was last at 2.347 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)