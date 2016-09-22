FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices shave gains after jobless claims data
September 22, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices shave gains after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices briefly trimmed their earlier gains on Thursday as data showed initial filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to a two-month low last week, supporting the view of steady job growth.

The U.S. 30-year bond's price gain was 31/32 shortly after the release of the latest jobless claims data before rebounding to 1-4/32. The 30-year yield was last at 2.347 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

