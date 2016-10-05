FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasuries trading volume rises in Sept vs Aug -ICAP
October 5, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. Treasuries trading volume rises in Sept vs Aug -ICAP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Daily electronic trading volume of U.S. Treasuries rose to $154.1 billion in September, up 8 percent from $142.1 billion in August but down 2 percent from a year ago, said interdealer broker ICAP on Wednesday.

The daily volume on U.S. repurchase agreements, which are often backed by Treasuries as collateral, was $229.1 billion per day, up 5 percent from August. It was also 9 percent higher than a year earlier, ICAP said.

ICAP compiled the figures based on trading on its electronic trading systems.

The higher month-over-month trading volume on Treasuries and repos occurred as U.S. bond yields seesawed on uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve may interest rates and the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

The Bank of Japan's change in its policy stance and worries about the stability of Deutsche Bank caused investors to rethink their holdings of longer-dated government debt.

On a 12-month basis, daily Treasury volume was running at $160.1 billion a day in September, down 6 percent from a year earlier, while the daily repo volume was running at $214.1 billion, 1 percent lower than a year ago, ICAP said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
