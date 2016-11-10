FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield posts biggest weekly jump since 2009
November 10, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield posts biggest weekly jump since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 38 basis points on the week for its biggest weekly increase since January 2009 as investors dumped longer-dated bonds on the view U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies would push up inflation.

The bond market selloff since late on Tuesday in response to Trump's surprise victory propelled 30-year yield to 2.957 percent on Thursday, which was its highest level since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
