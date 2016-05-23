TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after Fed Williams' remarks

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices clung to their earlier gains on Monday as San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said it is "about right" to expect the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates two to three times the rest of 2016.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price to yield 1.833 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield reached its highest in three weeks last Wednesday after the minutes on the Fed's April policy meeting suggested the Fed could be ready to raise rates in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong)