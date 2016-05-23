FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after Fed Williams' remarks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after Fed Williams' remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices clung to their earlier gains on Monday as San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said it is "about right" to expect the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates two to three times the rest of 2016.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price to yield 1.833 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield reached its highest in three weeks last Wednesday after the minutes on the Fed's April policy meeting suggested the Fed could be ready to raise rates in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.