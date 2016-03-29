FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally on Fed's Yellen rate-hike view
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally on Fed's Yellen rate-hike view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury market rallied on Tuesday with yields hitting multi-week lows on remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who said the U.S. central bank should proceed “cautiously” with interest rate hikes.

Yellen’s comments came following views from a handful on top Fed officials in recent days who said the U.S. economy is strong enough to warrant further rate increases.

However, Yellen cited on Tuesday her concerns about global developments including volatility in the oil market and China’s slowing growth and how soon domestic inflation would reach the Fed’s 2 percent goal as key factors for the Fed to take a gradual approach on normalizing monetary policy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 14/32 to yield 1.833 percent, which was down 5 basis points from late on Monday.

The 10-year yield touched a three-week low of 1.819 percent shortly after the release of Yellen’s prepared remarks before the Economic Club of New York. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.