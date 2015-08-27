FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harper Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' reigns atop U.S. bestsellers list
#Media News
August 27, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Harper Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' reigns atop U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sales of Harper Lee's "Go Set a Watchman"
are still going strong as the novel spent a sixth week at the
top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday.  
    Data released from independent and chain bookstores, book
wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    1. "Go Set a Watchman"                       1
         Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)              
    
    2. "The Girl on the Train"                   2
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)        
        
    3. "Friction"                                -
         Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26)
    
    4. "Alert"                                   3
         Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    5. "Silver Linings"                          4
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)       
    
    6. "Who Do You Love"                         5
         Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $27)            
     
    7. "Circling The Sun"                        6
         Paula McLain (Ballantine, $28)          
    
    8. "The Murderer's Daughter"                 -
         Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28)     
    
    9. "The Nightingale"                         7
         Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99)
    
    10. "Luckiest Girl Alive"                    9
         Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster, $25)
    

     Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "For The Love"                            -
         Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)
             
    2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up"   2
         Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)
    
    3. "Plunder and Deceit"                      1
            Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)          
    
    4. "Between the World and Me"                3
         Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)
    
    5. "Being Mortal"                            9 
         Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26)        
    
    6. "Rediscover Jesus"                        -
         Matthew Kelly (Beacon, $25)
    
    7. "Self-Help"                               5
         Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery, $22.99)       
    
    8. "Destiny"                                 6
         T.D. Jakes (Hachette/FaithWords, $25)
    
    9. "The Wright Brothers"                     7
           David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)  
   
    10. "Modern Romance"                         8 
            Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press, $ 28.95)     
    
(Week ended Aug. 23, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015
The Nielsen Company)
   

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
