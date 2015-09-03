FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sue Grafton's 'X' ousts Harper Lee from top of bestseller's list
September 3, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Sue Grafton's 'X' ousts Harper Lee from top of bestseller's list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sue Grafton's latest mystery novel "X"
knocked Harper Lee's "Go Set a Watchman" off the top spot on the
U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday.
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    1. "X"                                       -
         Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $28.95)       
    
    2. "Go Set a Watchman"                       1
         Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)              
    
    3. "The Nature of the Beast"                 -
         Louise Penny (Minotaur, $27.99)     
    
    4. "Friction"                                3
         Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26)
    
    5. "The Girl on the Train"                   2
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)        
        
    6. "Alert"                                   3
         Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    7. "The Taming of the Queen"                 -
         Philippa Gregory (S&S/Touchstone, $27.99) 
    
    8. "Secondhand Souls"                        -
         Christopher Moore (Morrow, $26.99)
    
    9. "Silver Linings"                          5
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26)       
    
    10. "The Murderer's Daughter"                8
         Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28)     
    
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "Rising Strong"                           -
         Brene Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $27)
    
    2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up"   2
         Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)
    
    3. "Plunder and Deceit"                      3
            Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)          
    
    4. "Between the World and Me"                4
         Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)
    
    5. "For The Love"                            1
         Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)
             
    6. "Self-Help"                               7
         Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery, $22.99)        
    
    7. "The Wright Brothers"                     9
           David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)  
    
    8. "Destiny"                                 8
         T.D. Jakes (Hachette/FaithWords, $25)
    
    9. "Being Mortal"                            5 
         Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26)        
    
    10. "Modern Romance"                         10 
            Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press, $ 28.95)     
        
(Week ended Aug. 30, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015
The Nielsen Company)
   

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard
Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
