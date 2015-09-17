FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lee Child's 'Make Me' tops U.S. best sellers list
#Media News
September 17, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Lee Child's 'Make Me' tops U.S. best sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Lee Child's latest Jack Reacher
thriller, "Make Me," topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on
Thursday, knocking the sequel to Stieg Larsson's best-selling
trilogy of Lisbeth Salander mysteries off the top spot.
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    1. "Make Me"                                 41
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    2. "The Girl in the Spider's Web"            1
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    3. "Go Set a Watchman"                       5
         Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)              
    
    4. "X"                                       2
         Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $28.95)       
    
    5. "Undercover"                              7
         Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28)
    
    6. "The Girl on the Train"                   8
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 
    
    7. "Star Wars: Aftermath"                    4
         Chuck Wendig (Del Rey/LucasBooks, $28)
    
    8. "The Solomon Curse"                       6
         Cussler/Blake (Putnam, $28.95)
    
    9. "Purity"                                  3
         Jonathan Franzen (FSG, $28.95)
    
    10. "Friction"                               9
         Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26)
    
        
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up"   1
         Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)
    
    2. "Rising Strong"                           2
         Brene Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $27)
    
    3. "Plunder and Deceit"                      4
            Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)
    
    4.  "Exceptional"                            3
         Cheney/Cheney (S&S/Threshold, $28)     
    
    5. "Between the World and Me"                4
         Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)
    
    6. "For The Love"                            7
         Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)
    
    7.  "Guinness World Records 2016"            11
          (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 
                 
    8.  "Paula Deen Cuts the Fat"                 -
         (Deen/Clark, Paula Deen Ventures, $29.95
    
    9.  "Selp-Helf"                               12
         (Miranda Sings, S&S/Gallery, $$22.99   
    
    10.  "The Wright Brothers"                    15 
          (David McCullough, Simon & Schuster, $30)     
     
(Week ended Sept. 13, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015
The Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
