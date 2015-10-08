FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 6:33 PM / 2 years ago

Patterson, Ellis' 'The Murder House' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - "The Murder House," James Patterson and
David Ellis' novel of a luxury Hamptons home with a dark past,
topped the weekly U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.  
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "The Murder House"                        -
         Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown $28)
    
    2. "The Girl in the Spider's Web"            2
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    3. "Come Rain or Come Shine"                 1
         Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95)
    
    4. "After You"                               -
         Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman, $26.95)
    
    5. "Make Me"                                 3
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    6. "Go Set a Watchman"                       4
         Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)
    
    7. "The Aeronaut's Windlass"                 -
         Jim Butcher (Roc, $27.95)
    
    8. "The Girl on the Train"                   5
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 
    
    9. "Pretty Girls"                            -
         Karin Slaughter (Morrow, $27.99)
    
    10. "X"                                      7
         Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $28.95)       
    
        
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "Killing Reagan"                          1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up"   2
         Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)
    
    3. "Big Magic"                               3
         Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $24.95)
    
    4. "Live Love Lead"                          5
         Brian Houston (Hachette/FaithWords, $24)
    
    5. "Why Not Me?"                             4
         Mindy Kaling (Crown Archetype, $25)
    
    6. "In This Together"                        -
         Ann Romney (St. Martin's/Dunne, $27.99)
    
    7. "The 20/20 Diet"                          -
         Phil McGraw (Bird Street, $26)
    
    8. "Furiously Happy"                         6
         Jenny Lawson (Flatiron, $26.99)
    
    9. "Between the World and Me"                9
         Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)
    
    10. "Rising Strong"                          8
         Brene Brown (Random/Spiegel & Grau, $27)
    
(Week ended Oct. 4, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The
Nielsen Company)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan
Crosby)

