John Grisham's 'Rogue Lawyer' has 2nd week atop U.S. bestsellers list

Nov 5 (Reuters) - "Rogue Lawyer," the latest thriller from John Grisham, topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart for a second week on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the weekly list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Rogue Lawyer" 1 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2. "See Me" 2 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) 3. "Depraved Heart" - Patricia Cornwell (Morrow, $28.99) 4. "The Survivor" 4 Vince Flynn, Kyle Miss (Atria/Bestler, $28) 5. "A Banquet of Consequences" - Elizabeth George (Viking, $28.95) 6. "The Immortal Nicholas" - Glenn Beck (Mercury Ink, $26.99) 7. "The Murder House" 6 Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown $28) 8. "Career of Evil" 3 Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland, $28) 9. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" 8 David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95) 10. "The Woman Who Walked in Sunshine" - Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon, $24.95) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime" 1 Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 2. "Killing Reagan" 2 O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30) 3. "Government Zero" - Michael Savage (Hachette/Center Street, $27) 4. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 5 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 5. "A More Perfect Union" 3 Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $26.95) 6. "The Witches: Salem" - Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown, $32.00 7. "The School of Greatness" - Lewis Howes (Rodale, $25.99) 8. "Binge" 4 Tyler Oakley (S&S/Gallery, $24) 9. "Extreme Ownership" 8 Willink/Babin (St. Martin's, $26.99) 10. "The Power of 'I Am'" 6 Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords, $26) (Week ended Nov 1. 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)