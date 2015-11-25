FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-David Baldacci's 'The Guilty' tops U.S. best-seller list
November 25, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-David Baldacci's 'The Guilty' tops U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Author David Baldacci's latest thriller,
"The Guilty," topped the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart
on Wednesday.
    Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States is used to compile the list.
 
     Hardcover Fiction                      Last week
    
    1. "The Guilty"                              -
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28)
    
    2. "Tricky Twenty-Two"                       -
         Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)
    
    3. "Rogue Lawyer"                            1          
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    4. "The Bazaar of Bad Dreams"                2
        Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00)
    
    5. "See Me"                                  4
         Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
    
    6. "All Dressed In White"                    -
         Clark/Burke (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)
    
    7. "The Pharaoh's Secret"                    -
         Cussler/Brown (Putnam, $28.95)
    
    8. "The Mistletoe Inn"                       -
         Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99)
    
    9. "The Crossing"                            3
        Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $28.00) 
    
    10. "The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto"    5
         Mitch Albom, (Harper, $25.99)
        
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    
    1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime"      2
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    2. "Killing Reagan"                           3
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    3. "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" 4
         Kilmeade/Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)    
    
    4. "Guinness World Records 2016"              7
         Guinness World Records ($28.95)   
    
    5. "Destiny and Power"                        5
         Jon Meacham (Random, $35.00)
    
    6. "Troublemaker"                             6 
         Leah Remini (Ballantine, $27.00) 
    
    7. "Fallout 4: Vault Dweller's Survival Guide" 1    
         (Prima Games, $39.99)    
    
    8. "Crippled America"                         8
         Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold, $25.00)     
    
    9. "Stealing America"                         -
         Dinesh D'Souza (HarperCollins/Broadside, $29.99)
    
    10. "The Witches"                             9 
          Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown, $32.00    
        
(Week ended Nov 22. 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 
Nielsen Co)

 (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)

